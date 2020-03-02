Deepika Padukone Shows Off New Way to Lungi Dance with Battle Ropes in the Gym

Deepika Padukone's workout videos serve as motivation for her fans and fitness enthusiasts. She is often seen in social media videos sweating it out to maintain her perfect physique. In the latest video shared by her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, Deepika is seen working her arms using battle ropes.

But the actress proved that it's not all workout and no play for her at the gym. While she was working out with the ropes, the song Lungi Dance from her film Chennai Express was playing in the gym. Deepika broke into the hook step from the song with the battle roles in hand.

Yasmin posted two videos of Deepika's early morning workout session, saying, "#WeekendMotivation It's important to have fun too!



@deepikapadukone has the perfect combination of working hard and having fun. This makes the 6 am mornings worth it."

Yasmin is a popular fitness instructor in B-Town, with several Bollywood celebs on her client list. Earlier, speaking to Hindustan Times about Deepika's dedication towards fitness, Yasmin had said, "The secret is her commitment to fitness and her dedication. She knows that working out makes her feel really good. Whether it's 7 in the morning or sometimes even 6 or 5 am, she makes sure that she gets a good workout before she heads for a shoot."

She had also posted a video where Deepika could be seen doing leg exercises wearing a white crop top with black leggings.

Deepika will soon be seen in Kabir Khan's '83, starring alongside husband Ranveer Singh. Ranveer plays cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepika is essaying the role of Romi Bhatia. The movie captures the Indian cricket team's historic win at the 1983 cricket World Cup.

Deepika will also be seen as Draupadi in Madhu Mantena's Mahabharat, and in an untitled film alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Follow @News18Movies for more