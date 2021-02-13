Deepika Padukone Shuts Down Abusive Troll With a Classy Reply

Bollywood actors are not new to social media abuse, however, only a handful of them choose to shut down trolls. Actress Deepika Padukone is one of them. She found a user sending her abusing messages on social media and the actress decided to call him out by sharing a screenshot of his texts.

Taking to Instagram stories, Deepika encircled his messages and wrote, "Wow! Your family & friends must be soo proud of you."

On the work front, the actress has a busy year ahead. She will be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming yet-untitled film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

Deepika will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, and she has "'83" in line where she stars opposite husband Ranveer Singh.

She will also unite with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan for the first time for an action adventure, "Fighter", directed by Siddharth Anand.

Apart from these, she also joins Shah Rukh Khan for the much anticipated project Pathan, which also stars John Abraham. Pathan is Shah Rukh’s first starring role after the 2018 movie Zero. He is said to be essaying a negative character in the film. In a recent interview, Deepika had spilled the beans on her upcoming projects and in the process, confirmed that SRK will indeed be returning to the big screen with Pathan.