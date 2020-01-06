Deepika Padukone Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumours, Ranveer Singh's Birthday Surprise for Her Goes Awry

Deepika Padukone was amused when a journalist asked her about rumours that she is pregnant. "Do I look like I'm pregnant? I will ask you when I will plan (to have a family). If you give me permission then I will plan. If I become pregnant then you will see that in nine months," she retorted.

Deepika Padukone turned 34 on Sunday and hubby Ranveer Singh had planned to give her an extravagant birthday gift. Ranveer had planned to buy his lady-love the top floor of a sea-facing apartment. He had even planned to invest in it on Deepika's name. However, the floor got sold out before he could book it.

Fights and arguments inside the Bigg Boss house will be seen taking an ugly turn. While on one hand, ex-couple Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli will indulge in a war of words, Shehnaaz Gill will be showing her irritation to Sidharth Shukla as he will try to provoke and tease her.

John Abraham grew up in a multi-faith family with his parents, Abraham John and Firoza Irani, holding Catholic and Zoroastrian beliefs. "There was never a religion I was forced to follow," the actor said. At the age of 4, his father asked him to not follow any particular religion.

Festive season is almost over, but it seems like that is not the case for the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The whole cast of the popular daily soap, including actor Mohsin Khan who plays Kartik and actress Shivangi Joshi aka Naira, celebrated a late Christmas on the sets of the show.

