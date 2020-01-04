Take the pledge to vote

Deepika Padukone Shuts Down Reporter for Assuming Ranveer Singh Invested in Chhapaak

Chhapaak has been co-produced by Fox Studios, Meghna Gulzar (Chhapaak director) and Deepika Padukone's Ka productions.

Shrishti Negi | News18.com@shrishti_03

Updated:January 4, 2020, 11:23 AM IST
Deepika Padukone Shuts Down Reporter for Assuming Ranveer Singh Invested in Chhapaak
Deepika Padukone reacted angrily when a reporter casually assumed that her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, also invested money in her upcoming film Chhapaak.

Chhapaak has been co-produced by Fox Studios, Meghna Gulzar (Chhapaak director) and Deepika's Ka productions. At the launch of Chhapaak title track, a journalist asked Deepika's co-star Vikrant Massey about how Ranveer reacted to his performance in the film since the latter has also "put in money in the project."

Even before Vikrant could react anything, Deepika shut down the reporter, saying, "Excuse me? Who told you this? This is my own hard-earned money. It's my hard work."

Deepika is making her production debut with Chhapaak, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The actress has been garnering immense appreciation for her dramatic physical transformation as acid attack survivor Malti in the film.

"I want to thank Laxmi for giving me the opportunity to present her story on the big screen. It's a very important story. Not once did you doubt us or question us. I hope you're proud of the movie that we've made. I hope we've been able to do justice to your incredible and inspiring story," Deepika said about Laxmi, who was also present at the event.

The title track of Chhapaak has been written by Gulzar, and composed by Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy.

Gulzar, who has written the lyrics for all the songs in Chhapaak, said the three women at the centre -- Deepika, Meghna and Laxmi-- have something to say to the society through the movie, which deals with the story of an acid attack survivor.

"We should admire these girls. It is a movement in society and it is good that producers are involved in it, that they want to say this thing to society, to people. (It is all) thanks to Laxmi as this has come out from her, it is necessary," Gulzar said.

