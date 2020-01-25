Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday Starrer to Go on Floors in March

Deepika Padukone had earlier revealed that in her next film she would be starring opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

January 25, 2020, 5:52 PM IST
Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday Starrer to Go on Floors in March
Deepika Padukone had earlier revealed that in her next film she would be starring opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

A lot of anticipation and excitement has been hanging around Deepika Padukone's upcoming film. One of the reasons for this being that the film will see her star alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Deepika Padukone revealed that the film is set to go on floors in the month of March. She and Chaturvedi will be sharing numerous romantic scenes in the film. Padukone also went on to express how eager she is to work with director Shakun Batra while also addressing the kind of genre the film belongs to.

"I am a big fan of Shakun’s work. He is beautiful when it comes to dealing with interpersonal relationships. This is a story about two couples and creatively, I was looking forward to doing something in this space. I don’t like to box the films that I do. Shakun’s film is kind of in the Cocktail and Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani space but also new in many ways. It belongs to a genre that we haven’t attempted in Indian cinema before."

The second couple mentioned by Padukone refers to her other co-star Ananya Panday. Her male co-star who will be starring opposite her is yet to be finalized. Fans are excited as this will be the first time that Padukone, Chaturvedi, and Panday will be working together on the big screen.

This, however, has led to some extra activities prior to the film's shooting. A source close to the project revealed that certain reading sessions and workshops will be held to bridge the gap between the stars and to help them gel together.

