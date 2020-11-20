Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi Spotted in the City Post Shoot Wrap-up

Deepika Padukone was spotted heading home with Siddhant Chaturvedi, co-star of her upcoming film, last night. The two were clicked by paparazzi as they revved around Mumbai post wrapping up the shoot. The shutterbugs caught both the stars on camera sitting inside the car, all smiles. Both Deepika and Siddhant have seemed to bonded well during the shooting. They are often spotted around the city in get-togethers with friends. The pictures also tell that they share a good camaraderie and are comfortable in each other’s company.

Deepika exuded casual and easy charm in her black outfit. To amp up her stylish look, the actress opted for nude lipstick and kohl-rimmed eyes with her tresses styled in an updo. Siddhant, on the other hand, looked dapper dressed in a brown shirt. He is also spotting his signature bearded look.

In addition to Deepika and Siddhant, the forthcoming Shakun Batra’s directorial also includes actress Ananya Panday. The trio even celebrated Diwali festival together. Hosted by Siddhant at his residence, the party was headlined by Deepika. The guest list for the bash also included Shakun Batra, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter.

Sharing a group picture on Instagram, Siddhant wrote, “Caption’s as Untitled as @shakunbatra’s next️(sic.)”

Deepika, Siddhant and Ananya were in Goa last month, where they wrapped up shooting of the yet-untitled romantic drama. Siddhant will be sharing screen space with Ishaan in the upcoming film, Phone Bhoot. The film will have Katrina Kaif as the female protagonist.

Next, Deepika will be seen with husband Ranveer Singh in the upcoming sports drama '83. She has an extended cameo in the Kabir Khan directorial. Deepika will share screen space with Tollywood star Prabhas in Nag Ashwin’s next. She is also committed to a retelling of Mahabharata where she will essay Draupadi’s character.