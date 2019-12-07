Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi to Feature in Film on Modern Day Relationships: Report
The movie will be based on contemporary relationships and will be produced by Karan Johar. Shakun Batra and Karan have collaborated before for the slice-of-life movie 'Kapoor and Sons' (2015).
Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi have been helmed as two of the four leads for Shakun Batra’s next, produced by Karan Johar. The movie will depict contemporary relationships.
According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the plot will revolve around modern day relationships of two couples, for which Deepika and Siddhant have been locked as one. “Shakun wanted to vast a fresh face alongside Deepika and he felt Siddhant fit the bill,” a source says.
With a powerful debut in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy as MC Sher, Siddhant’s performance is known to have won over audience and critics alike. Moving on from it, the actor has already signed three films, of which a comedy has already gone on the floors. All this is said to being instrumental in landing a role in Shakun’s film.
Talking further about the script, the source in the same report reveals, “It’s a special script for both Shakun and Karan, and they are raring to take the film in the floors next year. It is set in India and the team is currently working on the logistics and finalizing the locations.”
It's going to be an interesting opportunity for Siddhant as he had said the best compliment he had got for his role as MC Sher came from his co-actor Ranveer Singh's wife Deepika Padukone herself who had said, "‘Oh! He is just a boy. He is so cute."
Deepika and Siddhant have reportedly come instantly on board after the narration. For their roles, the actor will be attending character development workshops with the director early next year. “Deepika has not done a film in this spoace for a while, and Siddhant is keen to portray different characters in the early days of his career,” the source further informs.
Siddhant has recently featured in the second season of Inside Edge.
