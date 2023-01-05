Deepika Padukone’s viral “side pose" in a plunging gold swimsuit in Pathaan song Besharam Rang has reportedly been censored. Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika, has sparked a major controversy after the release of its first song Besharam Rang. Several politicians including Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra and the state legislative assembly’s speaker Girish Gautam, have opposed to Deepika Padukone’s “saffron" bikini and SRK’s “green" shirt in the song, calling for its “rectification".

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, apart from Deepika’s “side pose (partial nudity)," the close up shot of buttocks and visuals of sensuous dance movements during the lyrics ‘Bahut tang kiya’ were removed or curtailed and replaced with “suitable shots". However, it is unclear whether or not the shots of the orange bikini, that led to a huge backlash, have been retained.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) previously advised to implement several changes to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Pathaan’. In an official statement, sent out to the media, CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi said, “Pathaan went through the due and through examining process as per the CBFC guidelines. The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release. CBFC is always committed to find the right balance between creative expression and sensibility of the audience and believe that we can always find solution through meaningful dialogue between all stakeholders."

Addressing the controversy surrounding the colours of the costumes worn by Deepika and Shah Rukh in Besharam Rang, Joshi said, “As far as costume colours are concerned, the committee has stayed unbiased. When the film comes out the reflection of this balanced approach will be clear to everyone."

Pathaan, also starring John Abraham, will hit the theatres on January 25.

