Deepika Padukone Signs with US Talent Agency ICM Which Represents John Cena, Ellen DeGeneres

Deepika Padukone, who made her Hollywood debut with Vin Diesel-starrer xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, has signed with US talent agency ICM. The deal has been signed for "representation in all areas" with the agency that manages John Cena, Jeff Daniels, Ellen DeGeneres, and other Hollywood biggies, reports Deadline.

Deepika, one of India’s highest-paid actresses, has acted in close to 30 features across different genres. She made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Om Shanti Om, which was directed by Farah Khan. She was last seen in the critically-acclaimed film Chhapaak based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Her portrayal of a strong-headed urban Bengali woman Piku in Shoojit Sircar's Piku earned her much love and appreciation. Her other credits include blockbusters like Happy New Year, Chennai Express, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat.

Deepika Padukone has a busy schedule with several releases lined-up. She awaits the release of '83. She will also be seen in 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan. The actress will also star in Shakun Batra's untitled film and also has a film with Prabhas and YRF's 'Pathan' with Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, ICM’s client list also includes Vince Gilligan, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Spike Lee, Shonda Rhimes, Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Patrick Stewart, John Travolta, and Christoph Waltz.