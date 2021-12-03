Deepika Padukone Sizzles in Black Saree, Wows Victoria Beckham; Ranveer Singh Says 'Death Hi Ho Gai'

Ranveer Singh was floored by his wife, actress Deepika Padukone’s gorgeousness as she posted a series of stunning photos of herself in a black saree. Deepika took to Instagram to share pictures as she glammed up for an event in Mumbai on Thursday. Deepika wore a black sheer saree with a colour-coordinated blouse.

Reacting to Deepika’s pictures, husband Ranveer Singh wrote, “DATH hi hog’yiiiii (I just died)", and added a bunch of ‘arrows through the heart’ emojis. Also reacting to the photo was former Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham. However, she simply wrote the letter ‘O’ in the comments section.

Deepika Padukone is once again set to share the screen space with Ranveer. The couple will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83. The first trailer for the film was released earlier this week and ever since then, it has been receiving love from fans and celebrities alike. The Kabir Khan directorial is based on the Indian Cricket Team’s historic win in the 1983 World Cup.

Kabir Khan’s wife Mini Mathur recently penned down a long heartfelt note, congratulating Khan alongside Deepika and Ranveer for the film. She wrote, “Never ever before have I been witness to all that amazing love that poured in for the 83 trailer yesterday!!! Thrilled to bits for @kabirkhankk @ranveersingh @deepikapadukone and the entire cast and crew.” Responding to Mini, Deepika wrote back, “None of it would have been possible without your love and support… @minimathur."

‘83 also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.

