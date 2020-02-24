Deepika Padukone Slammed For Her '83 Tweet Which Idolises 'Husband's Dream'

Deepika Padukone recently shared her first look with Ranveer Singh as Romi Bhatia and Kapil Dev, respectively. While the picture drew lot of admiration, it was her post with it that had to receive a lot of flak.

Sharing the picture, Deepika wrote, “To play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour! 83 for me is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream her own..” #ThisIs83”

Many did not agree with her statement of putting a husband’s dream before a woman’s and called them regressive and sexist.

A user wrote: "Just to promote the film such a backward chatter. How annoying."

Another said: "good God, ‘every woman who puts her husband's dream before her own' has been happening since the dawn of time and needs to stop. NOW."

"@deepikapadukone we aren't in '83 anymore. Patriarchy is dying; let's look for those husbands who put their wife's dream before their own, in the new millenia?" said one.

One user asked: "Will you out your career behind to promote your spouse career?"

"83" traces Kapil's captaincy in leading the Indian cricket team to defeat the West Indies in the World Cup final in 1983. Ranveer will essay Kapil's role in the film, directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Reliance Entertainment.

In his cricketing journey, Kapil is among the first players in the history of the game to have taken more than 400 wickets and scored over 5,000 runs in Tests.

'83, directed by Kabir Khan, also stars Ranveer Singh, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, and Chirag Patil among others.

(With Inputs from IANS)





