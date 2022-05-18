Deepika Padukone Slays Cannes Red Carpet in Sabyasachi Saree, Greets Photographers With 'Namaste'

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone was the center of attention as she walked the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Cannes film festival. For her evening in the spotlight, Deepika, who is also a part of the Cannes jury this year, chose a black and gold shimmery saree by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Deepika had her hair tied in a bun and accessorised it with a golden hairband. The actress opted for a dramatic look with kohl-rimmed eyes, nude lips, and contoured cheeks.

Deepika is a part of a nine-member jury that will pick the winners of this year’s Palme d’Or honours at a gala ceremony in Cannes on May 28. The other jury members include actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, and Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, as well as directors Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier.

Deepika, who has been a red carpet regular at the Cannes film festival since 2017, will walk the Cannes red carpet for all ten days. The Cannes Film Festival takes place from May 17-28.

For years, Deepika had been representing make-up giant L’Oreal at the film festival. Deepika has previously worn designers such as Prabal Gurung, Marchesa, Peter Dundas, Giambattista Valli, and Ashi Studio.

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The actress also has Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter and the Indian adaptation of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline. Besides these, Deepika will feature in Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Big B and Prabhas.

