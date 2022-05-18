CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Deepika Padukone Slays Cannes Red Carpet in Sabyasachi Saree, Greets Photographers With 'Namaste'

Deepika Padukone poses for photographers at the opening ceremony of Cannes Film Festival. (Reuters pictures)

Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet in a gold and black saree designed by Sabyasachi at the opening ceremony of the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Entertainment Bureau

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone was the center of attention as she walked the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Cannes film festival. For her evening in the spotlight, Deepika, who is also a part of the Cannes jury this year, chose a black and gold shimmery saree by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Deepika had her hair tied in a bun and accessorised it with a golden hairband. The actress opted for a dramatic look with kohl-rimmed eyes, nude lips, and contoured cheeks.

Deepika is a part of a nine-member jury that will pick the winners of this year’s Palme d’Or honours at a gala ceremony in Cannes on May 28. The other jury members include actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, and Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, as well as directors Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier.

Jury members Ladj Ly, Deepika Padukone, Asghar Farhadi, Rebecca Hall and Jury President of the 75th Cannes Film Festival Vincent Lindon pose for photographers. (Reuters pictures)
Jury member Deepika Padukone arrives on stage. (Reuters pictures)

Deepika, who has been a red carpet regular at the Cannes film festival since 2017, will walk the Cannes red carpet for all ten days. The Cannes Film Festival takes place from May 17-28.

For years, Deepika had been representing make-up giant L’Oreal at the film festival. Deepika has previously worn designers such as Prabal Gurung, Marchesa, Peter Dundas, Giambattista Valli, and Ashi Studio.

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The actress also has Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter and the Indian adaptation of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline. Besides these, Deepika will feature in Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Big B and Prabhas.

first published:May 18, 2022, 08:09 IST