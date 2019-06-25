Deepika Padukone Slays in Chic Outfit in This Stunning Photo Shoot, Ranveer Singh Takes Full Credit

In October 2018, rumours began to circulate that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were planning to take their relationship to the next level— and it appears that love and attention for the Bollywood power couple hasn't died down since. Now married, these two have never been hesitant about expressing their adoration for each other, both on social media and on the public events.

The newlyweds continue to keep their romance going since their November 2018 wedding. Ranveer recently left cheesy comments on pictures his wife posted to Instagram from her latest photo shoot. The pictures show Deepika slay in a white tee and baggy silver pants paired with matching stilettos.

Deepika captioned one of the pictures as: “There’s no such thing as too much bling!” Ranveer was quick to comment, “Taught her well ! Whaat-ay good Sindhi Bahu."

The photos have garnered over 20 lakh likes and several comments from Deepika's fans.

Deepika recently finished shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. Based on acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal's life, Chhapaak will see Deepika portray the character of Malti. The film will release on January 10, 2020.

Deepika will also be a part of husband and actor Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film '83. Ranveer will play ace cricketer Kapil Dev in the film, while Deepika will play Dev's wife, Romi.

Based on India’s cricket World Cup win in England in 1983, the film will be Deepika and Ranveer’s first collaboration since 2018’s superhit Padmaavat and their wedding in November.

