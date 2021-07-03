Deepika Padukone Slays the Corset Trend, Check Out Her Gorgeous Pic

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has always been on top of her fashion game. The actress often shares stylish posts on Instagram, with her outfits and make-up on point. Recently too, she nailed the casual chic look with her latest Instagram picture.

Deepika hopped on the corset trend and wore a stylish black one over a white shirt and blue jeans. He also accessorised the look with a gold bracelets. She captioned the post, “Whatcha Lookin’ at…"

Since 2021, Deepika has revamped her Instagram game. She regularly posts well-edited and quirky videos to match the aesthetics of her profile. She recently shared a video where she made her hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori eat raw mangoes with masala.

She recently shared a BTS video from the set of her upcoming project. In the post, Deepika can be seen exiting her trailer, which then transitions into a montage of her walking. “BTS of BTS," she captioned the post.

She also shared a series of pictures from the sets of Shakun Batra’s next. In the pictures, she can be seen enjoying a calm moment. The photos were taken by the filmmaker.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will share the screen-space with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh for Kabir Khan’s ’83. Deepika also has a Shakun Batra’s untitled movie in her kitty in which she will be seen with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter in which she will star opposite Hrithik Roshan. The star will also be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan which will also star John Abraham in the lead role. She will also be starring in and producing The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here