Deepika Padukone Spends a 'Fun Evening' with Ex-Flame Ranbir Kapoor's Parents in New York

After gracing the Met Gala pink carpet, Deepika Padukone met Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in New York and shared adorable pictures of the three together.

News18.com

Updated:May 12, 2019, 2:31 PM IST
Deepika Padukone Spends a 'Fun Evening' with Ex-Flame Ranbir Kapoor's Parents in New York
Image: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram
After wrapping up her glamorous trip to Met Gala 2019, Deepika Padukone took time out to meet Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu Kapoor in New York City. The Chhapaak actress dropped in to meet the couple, who are in the city for Rishi's treatment. Sharing the pictures of their times together, Neetu wrote on Instagram, "Such a fun evening with adorable @deepikapadukone .. gave lot of love n warmth."

The pictures have the three people, sweetly squished against one another, as they smilingly pose for the camera. Rishi looks hale and hearty in the candid stills. See post here:



Rishi, who is in New York City with wife Neetu, has been getting visitors in the form of industry colleagues like Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher, Alia Bhatt, Javed Akhtar, Sonali Bendre and son Ranbir Kapoor. There were rumours circulating that Rishi will be returning to India soon. However, there has been no official announcement from his side yet.

Talking about Rishi's health at a recent event, Ranbir told IANS, "He is doing much better. Hopefully, he should be back in a month or two and his spirits are up and there is a lot of positivity in his behaviour."

In April end, filmmaker Rahul Rawail gave out a health update on Rishi on Facebook. "Rishi Kapoor (Chintu) is cancer free," Rawail wrote as he posted a photograph. Rishi flew to New York a few months ago to undergo treatment for an undisclosed disease.

