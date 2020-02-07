Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Deepika Padukone Spills Beans About Genre of Her Upcoming Film With Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday

Deepika Padukone will be soon shooting for Shakun Batra's upcoming film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

News18.com

Updated:February 7, 2020, 11:26 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Deepika Padukone Spills Beans About Genre of Her Upcoming Film With Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's next film has been shrouded in mystery and excitement. The untitled film will see her share screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. In a recent interview, Deepika Padukone addressed the genre of the film.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Deepika Padukone stated that the film is of a genre that Bollywood has not seen much of. Nevertheless, she added that the audiences are ready for the genre as they have been exposed to it through OTT platforms and foreign films.

"The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir. I don’t think that’s a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time, the audience is completely ready for it, as we have been exposed to that genre in different ways, whether through Hollywood films or OTT platforms. What I enjoy and look forward to, as far as this film is concerned, Shakun has this strong point with people and relationships."

The upcoming film will be Shakun Batra's third directorial after Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, and Kapoor and Sons. The film was revealed to be based around two couples. While Deepika Padukone had revealed that she would have numerous romantic scenes with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday's male counterpart is yet to be cast. The film is expected to go on floors in March.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram