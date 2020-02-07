Deepika Padukone Spills Beans About Genre of Her Upcoming Film With Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday

Deepika Padukone's next film has been shrouded in mystery and excitement. The untitled film will see her share screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. In a recent interview, Deepika Padukone addressed the genre of the film.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Deepika Padukone stated that the film is of a genre that Bollywood has not seen much of. Nevertheless, she added that the audiences are ready for the genre as they have been exposed to it through OTT platforms and foreign films.

"The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir. I don’t think that’s a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time, the audience is completely ready for it, as we have been exposed to that genre in different ways, whether through Hollywood films or OTT platforms. What I enjoy and look forward to, as far as this film is concerned, Shakun has this strong point with people and relationships."

The upcoming film will be Shakun Batra's third directorial after Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, and Kapoor and Sons. The film was revealed to be based around two couples. While Deepika Padukone had revealed that she would have numerous romantic scenes with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday's male counterpart is yet to be cast. The film is expected to go on floors in March.

