Deepika Padukone Spills the Beans on Her Childhood Crush

In a nostalgic moment, Deepika Padukone bared some secrets about her and sister Anisha.

During a recent interaction with Vogue, the Cocktail actress was asked to share her fondest childhood memory.

It was told by Deepika that she shared the room with Anisha and the sisters played ‘house’ for hours.

The actress also revealed that several posters of Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio adorned the walls of her room. In a surprising admission, Deepika added, she and Anisha would invariably kiss the poster of the Wolf in The Wall Street star, goodnight before going to bed.

Deepika shares a rock-solid bond with Anisha and it comes through in the actress’ social media posts and her interviews.

In an earlier interview to IANS, Deepika called Anisha her most blunt critic.

"She is my most blunt critic and speaks her heart. Even if she is criticising me, I don't mind it because she is very honest and wants me to do well (sic),” she was quoted by IANS as saying.

Meanwhile, Deepika who is quarantined with her actor-husband, Ranveer Singh, has been majorly missing her family.

The Ram-Leela actress, in a spree of throwbacks, shared a delightful upload featuring her sister. The priceless click shows the sibling duo beaming with smiles as Anisha hugs her sister from behind.

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress captioned the photo as, "I miss you peanut !!!Cannot wait to jump on you and squish you!!! @anishapadukone #siblings (sic)."

Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. Next up, she will be seen in sports drama ’83 directed by Kabir Khan. Ranveer Singh will essay the then team India captain Kapil Dev and Deepika will play the role of Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Bhatia.

