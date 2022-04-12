Deepika Padukone Spotted at Airport; Fans Say 'She's Leaving Before Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding'

Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding, which will reportedly take place this week, actress and producer Deepika Padukone was spotted at Mumbai airport. The 36-year-old actress was spotted in a denim on denim look as she stepped out of her car at the airport. Deepika has not stated the reason for her travel, however, fans think it might be because of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding. The actress dated Ranbir back in 2007 and parted ways soon after a year. However, as Deepika and Alia revealed in an episode of Koffee with Karan in 2018, the two actresses share a friendly bond.

Deepika’s recent public outing featured her in a see green denim jacket and matching denim pants. The actress wore a white t-shirt under her jacket and matching white sneakers with white socks. Deepika accessorised her look with a pair of black sunglasses. Commenting on Deepika’s airport look, one fan commented, “Leaving Mumbai before the Ralia (portmanteau) wedding.”

During the Koffee With Karan episode, Deepika expressed her thoughts on her past relationship with Ranbir and said, “I think it’s just about accepting the past, the present, and the future. I’m not someone who holds on to negativity.” Deepika had added that understanding why two people cannot be together and the situation and letting go is very important. She also mentioned that her equation with Ranbir only gets better. Deepika told Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, that the relationship that she shares with Ranbir and Alia is what she values the most. “I don’t think it could be in a better place,” the actress said. Adding to what Deepika had said, Alia mentioned, “We are all in a very happy and content place at the moment. There’s no awkwardness between us at all.”

Meanwhile, according to reports, it is speculated that Ranbir and Alia will be tying the knot this week in Mumbai. The couple is currently busy shooting for their upcoming projects. Alia is shooting for her next film with Karan, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Deepika’s husband Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

