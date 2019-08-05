Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Deepika Padukone Spotted with In-laws at Mumbai Airport, See Pics

Deepika Padukone was seen with her in-laws, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani, at the Mumbai airport.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 5, 2019, 1:38 PM IST
Image of Deepika Padukone, courtesy of Instagram
Deepika Padukone is spending time with her in-laws while her husband Ranveer Singh continues to shoot for the upcoming Kapil Dev biopic '83 in the UK. The Padmaavat actress was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport along with father-in-law Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani.

Read: Deepika Padukone Counters Salman Khan's Take on Depression: As If It is A Choice

The actor was donning a black hoodie and shorts paired with sneakers and trendy shade at the Mumbai airport giving a hug to her in-laws before obliging fans with selfies. According to a story published in Hindustan Times, the family was returning from an undisclosed location and chose to travel together to Mumbai.

See pics here:

On the work front, Deepika has already wrapped up her shoot for Chhapaak, where she plays an acid-attack survivor. Deepika will play the role of Malti, which is inspired by real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in Meghna Gulzar's movie. She will star in the movie along with actor Vikrant Massey. She will also be seen in Ranveer's '83 as his onscreen wife.

Notably, the actor was recently in news for attending filmmaker Karan Johar's house party.

Read: MLA Accuses Deepika-Ranbir of Partying in Drugged State, Calls the Party 'Udta Bollywood'

Other guests in the party included Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput among others. However, the video landed in a controversy when MLA Manjinder Sirsa accused them of being in a ‘drugged state’.

