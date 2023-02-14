Almost three weeks after its premiere, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is still breaking box office records. Shah Rukh Khan plays the central character in the spy thriller, which has become a huge box-office hit. Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, heralded Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen in the lead role after four years. Deepika Padukone plays the female lead, and her performance in the song Besharam Rang created quite a buzz on social media. Recently, a BTS video for the song was made available on Yash Raj Film’s official YouTube page.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, director Siddharth Anand, and choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, all shared their experience of working on the blockbuster song in a fascinating video. But what really drew our attention was the sweet exchange between Deepika and AbRam Khan, the youngest son of Shah Rukh. Check out the video, here.

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan described the experience of filming in some uncharted areas of Spain and mentioned how much fun they had while working on the Pathaan set. Then, in a video, we spot a beaming Deepika Padukone cuddling up to young AbRam Khan as he eats candy.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, during its third weekend, Pathaan saw a lot of traffic. At the box office, Pathaan brought in Rs 17.2 crore net, bringing its total earnings to an astounding Rs 471.85 crore, and Rs 489.05 crore if all the versions of the movie in India are included.

The movie’s producers, YRF, also revealed global earnings and declared that Pathaan had become the most successful Hindi film in history. They stated that the movie’s worldwide box office receipts totaled $115.4 million, while its domestic box office receipts totaled Rs. 588 crore (Rs 489.05 crore net). Globally, it has collected over Rs 945 crore.

Witness the rollercoaster ride of action and entertainment as it roars across theatres! #Pathaan Book your tickets - https://t.co/SD17p6x9HI | https://t.co/VkhFng6vBj Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/hEE7YJzhKx — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 13, 2023

The Siddharth Anand-directed film is chasing the SS Rajamouli film Baahubhali 2, whose Hindi version grossed Rs 511 crore. If Pathaan enters the Rs 500 crore club, it will be the first Bollywood film to do so.

Read all the Latest Movies News here