Deepika Padukone Starrer Chhapaak's First Song is About Adorable Nok Jhok with Vikrant Massey

The trailer of Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone in the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, was released a few days back. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey. The first song from the film Nok Jhok was released on Wednesday.

The song shows the budding romance between the two actors. The song begins with Malti making a phone call to Amol. After hearing Malti from the other side of the call, Amol gets surprised. The song shows how they both become close friends and also beautifully showcases moments of Amol supporting Malti in her fight for justice. The song ends with Malti giving Amol a tight hug.

Deepika also shared a still from Nok Jhok where she and Massey are seen in a Delhi bus. She captioned the image, "#NokJhok mein baat bigadti hai,aur banti bhi hai.."

The song has been sung by Siddharth Mahadevan and the lyrics have been penned by Gulzar. The music to the song is given by Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

Deepika took to her Instagram earlier this week to share the trailer of Chhapaak. She called the story of the film, "trauma and triumph". The captioned of the post read, "Of Trauma.And Triumph. And the unquashable human spirit..."

Chhapaak is based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who was attacked in 2005. It is Deepika's next release after last year's Padmaavat, and is scheduled to be released on January 10, 2020. Chhapaak also marks Deepika Padukone's debut in film production.

