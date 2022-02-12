Deepika Padukone-Starrer 'Gehraiyaan' And Ravi Teja's Film 'Khiladi' Leaked on Tamilrockers

In an unfortunate turn of events for the makers of Ravi Teja-starrer Khiladi, the film has been leaked onto torrent websites and other portals that enable piracy including Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz, and a few more pirated sites. The highly anticipated film, which was released on Friday and received a mixed response from the critics, has become the latest victim of piracy.

This definitely indicates that the internet leak will have an impact on box office results, as many people may be hesitant to see it in theatres owing to the ongoing pandemic. Khiladi, helmed by Ramesh Varma, bankrolled by Satyanarayana Koneru under A Studios is an action entertainer and the audience is loving to see their favourtie superstar back on the big screen.

Gehraiyaan, which was released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, was also leaked onto torrent sites and other networks that enable piracy, in differing versions of quality and file size. The film, directed by Shakun Batra, produced by Karan Johar starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey, Dhairya Karwa, and Naseeruddin Shah is a relationship drama which has received good reviews from the critics.

Earlier, Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise - Part I was leaked on several platforms like Movierulz, Telegram, and Tamilrockers, within hours of its release on December 19. The action-drama features big names like Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Actress Samantha also has a special dance song Oo Antava in the film that shows her in a never-seen-before avatar. The film narrates the story of Pushpa Raj who is a lorry driver in the Seshachalam forests of South India. It conceptualises the fight between sandalwood smugglers and the police which try to bring down their organisation.

Many Bollywood films like Ranveer Singh’s 83, Salman Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi Ayushmann Khurrana’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and Ahan Shetty’s Tadap which all released in theaters have also faced the brunt of piracy.

In an earlier conversation with The Indian Express, A Raj Kumar, representative of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce and chairman of Anti-Video Piracy Committee, said piracy has been a major roadblock for the Tollywood film industry.

