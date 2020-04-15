Deepika Padukone 'Started Young' As a Style Diva, See Here

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been a diva since childhood, and she has shared a picture to prove it.

The actress on Wednesday took to Instagram to post a vintage childhood image to prove that her career "started young", leaving her fans in complete awe.

In the image, Deepika is looking cute in a glamorous black dress with matching shoes and a hat, and is posing like a pro with a big smile.

"Started young…," she wrote as caption for the picture.

A few days ago, Deepika had shared another throwback picture on her Instagram. The picture shows the Bollywood diva as a child, playing with her friends and eating parathas.

Tagging her friends in the caption, Deepika wrote, “Basic.” Her sister Anisha Padukone dropped an adorable comment on the picture. "Rocking the katori cut," Anisha wrote, alongside a heart-eyed emoji.

Amid the lockdown, the actress has turned into a masterchef, and is treating her husband and actor Ranveer Singh to scrumptious meals. They keep on giving their fans a glimpse into their private moments through social media.

Follow @News18Movies for more