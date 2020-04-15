MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Deepika Padukone 'Started Young' As a Style Diva, See Here

Deepika Padukone 'Started Young' As a Style Diva, See Here

Deepika Padukone is looking cute in a black dress with matching shoes and a hat, and is posing like a pro with a big smile.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 15, 2020, 5:06 PM IST
Share this:

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been a diva since childhood, and she has shared a picture to prove it.

The actress on Wednesday took to Instagram to post a vintage childhood image to prove that her career "started young", leaving her fans in complete awe.

In the image, Deepika is looking cute in a glamorous black dress with matching shoes and a hat, and is posing like a pro with a big smile.

"Started young…," she wrote as caption for the picture.

View this post on Instagram

Started young...🙈

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

A few days ago, Deepika had shared another throwback picture on her Instagram. The picture shows the Bollywood diva as a child, playing with her friends and eating parathas.

Tagging her friends in the caption, Deepika wrote, “Basic.” Her sister Anisha Padukone dropped an adorable comment on the picture. "Rocking the katori cut," Anisha wrote, alongside a heart-eyed emoji.

View this post on Instagram

Basic... @divya_narayan4 @aditya__narayan

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Amid the lockdown, the actress has turned into a masterchef, and is treating her husband and actor Ranveer Singh to scrumptious meals. They keep on giving their fans a glimpse into their private moments through social media.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    10,197

    +925*  

  • Total Confirmed

    11,933

    +1118*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,343

    +154*  

  • Total DEATHS

    392

    +39*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 15 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,396,025

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,015,571

    +17,711

  • Cured/Discharged

    491,567

     

  • Total DEATHS

    127,635

    +1,035
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres