Deepika Padukone 'Steals' Shampoo Bottles From Hotels, Reveals BFF in Friendship Day Note

Trust our best friends to be the keepers of our most embarrassing secrets, and revealing them at the worst possible moments. Deepika Padukone must be getting a taste of what it feels like when a best friend pulls your leg in public. Only that the public here for the actress is anyone who reads the latest post on her official website.

Ahead of Friendship Day, a note has been published on Deepika's website, written by her best friend Sneha Ramchander. Sneha has lavished praises on the Padmaavat actress in the letter, saying that her "presence feels like a warm hug and a hot cup of cocoa."

"Do you know someone whose presence feels like a warm hug and a hot cup of cocoa? Someone you can chat with for hours on end AND co-exist with happily in moments of silence and nothingness. Someone who has undeniably kind eyes... whose gaze makes you feel cared for in that moment," the note begins.

Sneha then goes on to reveal some quirks of her friend for 30 years. "Someone who's so hyper-organized that her most prized possession is most likely a label-maker, and she will gladly reorganize your home for you with it. Do you know someone who will steal, I mean collect, miniature bottles of your favorite shampoo from hotels, when she travels, because she knows you love them? I do! I do!"

"That's my darling friend, DP. It's a happy day for friends like us. It's a happy day for friends like us. Tried and tested for 30 years. I heart you girl," Sneha signed off.

Deepika, who keeps sharing snapshots from her glamorous life on social media, launched her own website on January 5 this year, on her 33rd birthday.

Deepika was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and her husband Ranveer Singh. Her next project is Chhapaak, co-starring Vikkrant Massey. The film will be directed by Meghna Gulzar and Deepika will be seen portraying the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in the film.

