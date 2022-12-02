Deepika Steals The Show In Ranveer's Cirkus Trailer; Alia-Ranbir's Raha Gets a Special Gift

On Friday, the makers of Cirkus dropped the trailer of the film, raising excitement among all. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma in key roles. The trailer presented Ranveer-Varun in double roles and unveiled what happens after they learn about their lookalike. However, what also caught everyone’s attention in the trailer is Deepika Padukone’s special appearance. Cirkus is scheduled to hit the silver screens on December 23 this year.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s little princess, Raha recently received an adorable gift from the couple’s designer friend Anaita Shroff Adajania. On Friday evening, Alia took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of special customised handcrafted quilts. While one of those quilts had ‘Alia & Ranbir’ written on it, the other one read, ‘Raha’. There were cute animals and infinity motifs carved on quilts too. Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, “Thank you my dearest @anaitashroffadajania @purkalstreeshakti."

Janhvi Kapoor is often compared with her late mother and legendary actress Sridevi. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about the same and asked why will she get ‘offended’ by it. The Dhadak actress explained she holds a different view of such comparisons and added that she is rather ‘flattered’ by these. Janhvi also shared that she is trying to ‘live up to the expectations’.

BTS leader Kim Namjoon dropped his debut studio album Indigo and soon after held a live session to interact with his fans. ARMYs, or BTS’ fanbase, had several questions for Namjoon aka RM. One fan also referred to him as ‘Daddy.’ However, the South Korean rapper had the best reply to that. He had the most subtle way of asking his fans not to call him ‘Daddy.’ He blushed a bit and said that “however I don’t have kids" and immediately went back to the discussion on his album.

Veteran Odia actress Jharana Das passed away on Friday, December 2 at the age of 77. Reportedly, Das has been suffering from old age ailments for quite a long time now. Soon after the news of Jharana Das’ death surfaced, President Droupadi Murmu took to Twitter and paid tribute to the veteran actresses. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also took to Twitter to express grief over the death of the actress. He also announced that the veteran actress’ last rites will be performed with full state honours.

