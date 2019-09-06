Take the pledge to vote

Deepika Padukone Steals the Show With Her Impromptu Dance on Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's Ramp

The fashion show held by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla celebrated 33 years of their partnership.

September 6, 2019
Deepika Padukone is a star that never fails to shine. The actress recently turned heads at a fashion show held by long term fashion designer partners Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The show celebrated 33 years of their label Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla.

Deepika's graceful walk on the ramp was a beautiful addition to the beautiful gold rose lehenga she was wearing with a matching long sleeve blouse. The long veil trailing behind her with a glossy makeup look completed the outfit perfectly.  Towards the end of the show, she even broke into an impromptu dance to the beats of Disco Deewane, along with designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. A picture of the trio was later shared on their label's Instagram account.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Deepika has teamed up with the duo. Earlier she had worn a chikankari ivory - gold lehenga outfit designed by the Jani Khosla duo at her wedding reception in 2018. Here's to Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla, and Deepika Padukone hoping that they continue to impress us with more creative designs in the future.

