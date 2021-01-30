Deepika Padukone Steps Out for Date Night with Ranveer Singh After Grocery Shopping, See Video

Deepika Padukone stepped out in the city to run some errands. Deepika Padukone was papped buying groceries at Foodhall in Santa Cruz. Deepika, on many occasions, has admitted that despite having an army of personnel at her disposal, she likes to do some chores on her own. She looked at her comfortable and chic best while grocery shopping. Deepika stepped out in a comfy black hoodie and a pair of distressed jeans that were rolled up at the ankle. Keeping it cool and casual, she styled her jeans with a pair of white sneakers and matching socks.

For the day outing, Deepika opted for a pair of stylish round sunglasses. She wore a black safety face mask and also carried a matching clutch. A neat and sleek low ponytail and no-makeup completed her look of the day. She was seen with a few shopping bags as she made her way out of the store.