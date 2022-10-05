Deepika Padukone Steps Up Her Glam Game In a Beige Outfit As She Attends Paris Fashion Week

Deepika Padukone never fails to impress us all with her drop-dead gorgeous looks. The actress is currently in France where she recently attended the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. And guess what? The Bollywood diva grabbed everyone’s attention with her stunning attire.

Deepika Padukone sported a beige outfit with padded shoulders. She paired it with black knee-high boots and stepped up her fashion game with her glam make-up and dark brown lip-shade. Needless to say, she looked smoking hot.

The actress attended the Paris Fashion Week and walked the ramp for luxury brand Louis Vuitton as they presented the label’s ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion collection. Deepika was among other A-listers who walked the runway along with Hollywood stars Ana de Armas and Alicia Vikander.

Several pictures of Deepika Padukone from the event are now going viral on social media. “Deepika Padukone can literally wear rag and still look good in it,” one of the fans wrote. Another comment read, “There is nobody like her, nobody even coming close to her, the one and only Deepika Padukone.”

there is nobody like her, nobody even coming close to her, the one and only Deepika Padukone. pic.twitter.com/zu0dBzFPS4 — C (@BinBoleBaatein) October 4, 2022

Deepika Padukone can literally wear rag and still look good in it ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qSPKtaGrTO — Deepika Files (@FilesDeepika) October 4, 2022

Earlier, Deepika’s actor-husband also took to his official Instagram account and cheered for his ladylove. He dropped a couple of throwback pictures in which he was seen posing in front of Deepika Padukone’s poster in Cannes. “I just had to! #throwback #cannes #proudme Have a great show today, baby! @deepikapadukone,” Ranveer wrote in the caption.

Just a few days back, it was also reported that all is not well between Deepika and Ranveer. It all started after a viral Tweet claimed that the two actors’ marriage seems to have hit a rough patch. However, later, Ranveer hinted that such reports are mere rumours after he attended the FICCI Frames fast track event where he spoke about 10 years of togetherness with Deepika. “Touchwood…We met and started dating in 2012… so 2022 is ten years of me and Deepika,” he said.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has several big releases in her pipeline. She will be sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan. Besides this, she has also been shooting for Project K which stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan too. Deepika will also be seen in the Hindi remake of The Intern.

