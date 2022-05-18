Deepika Padukone Stuns In All Black Look At Cannes 2022; Anjali Arora Talks About Meeting Munawar Faruqui's GF

Deepika Padukone is currently at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. The actress, who is also a jury member at the prestigious festival, took to social media and dropped pictures of her latest look at the mega show. In these clicks, Deepika can be seen posing in an all-black pantsuit. She accessorised her look with a diamond neckpiece by Cartier that featured a tiger face. Needless to say, Deepika looked absolutely stunning.

In a recent interview, Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora talked about meeting Munawar Faruqui’s girlfriend Nazila at Lock Upp’s success party. She revealed that it wasn’t awkward because she already knew that Nazila was Munawar’s girlfriend. Anjali also explained that there is no love triangle and that her bond with Munawar is that of a good friend.

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first pictures from Cannes have now been shared on social media. Celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma took to her Instagram account and dropped the pictures of Aishwarya posing in a pink outfit. In these clicks, Aishwarya wore a Valentino pink outfit with a pink jacket and pants of the same colour. Don’t forget to miss her pink heels too!

Days ahead of Dhaakad release, Kangana Ranaut visited Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple along with her movie’s team. In the pictures that the actress shared on social media, she can be seen worshiping lord Shiva and posing with her co-stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. Just a couple of days back, Kangana also visited Tirupati Balaji to seek blessings for her movie. Dhaakad will hit theatres on May 20.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of The Archies. The first look of the film was released recently and was widely loved by the audience. While the shooting for The Archies is currently underway, looks like Suhana’s brother Aryan Khan recently visited the sets of the film. A photo from the sets of the film is going viral which shows Aryan Khan posing with a little girl. In another photo, Suhana can also be seen posing with the same girl. The pictures are said to be from the sets of the film.

