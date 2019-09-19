Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone can't stop messing with each other on social media. The couple, who attended the IIFA awards ceremony on Wednesday night, looked ravishing in their respective outfits, while once again Ranveer was blown away by Deepika's sartorial choices.

For the IIFA awards night, Deepika put her fashion foot forward and looked breathtaking as ever. She opted for a purple ruffled gown with golden embroidery on it. Deepika added a dramatic touch to her gown as she wore a trail of matching colour with it. The actress completed her look with her signature sleek bun and minimal makeup.

Naturally, Ranveer was blown away by Deepika's fashion game, like all of her fans in India and abroad.

Deepika even shared some stunning pics of her IIFA outfit on social media, prompting Ranveer to reply with a compliment. Responding to Deepika's pictures, Ranveer wrote in the comments feed, "Baby ... you’re killin me (sic)."

Check out Deepika's pics here:

On the movies front, after Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, both Ranveer and Deepika are reuniting for Kabir Khan’s 83, which will chronicle Indian cricket team’s iconic win at the 1983 World Cup in England.

Apart from 83, Ranveer has Takht and Jayeshbhai Jordaar while Deepika has Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak lined up for release in 2020.

Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Mohsin Khan is Down with Dengue, Concerned Fans Respond with Remedies

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.