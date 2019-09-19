Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Deepika Padukone Stuns in Purple Ruffled Gown at IIFA Awards Night, Ranveer Singh Says 'Baby, You’re Killin Me'

Deepika Padukone attended the IIFA awards night in a stunning purple gown, with a matching, dramatic trail. Check out some of her pics here.

News18.com

Updated:September 19, 2019, 8:00 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Deepika Padukone Stuns in Purple Ruffled Gown at IIFA Awards Night, Ranveer Singh Says 'Baby, You’re Killin Me'
Image of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone can't stop messing with each other on social media. The couple, who attended the IIFA awards ceremony on Wednesday night, looked ravishing in their respective outfits, while once again Ranveer was blown away by Deepika's sartorial choices.

For the IIFA awards night, Deepika put her fashion foot forward and looked breathtaking as ever. She opted for a purple ruffled gown with golden embroidery on it. Deepika added a dramatic touch to her gown as she wore a trail of matching colour with it. The actress completed her look with her signature sleek bun and minimal makeup.

Naturally, Ranveer was blown away by Deepika's fashion game, like all of her fans in India and abroad.

Deepika even shared some stunning pics of her IIFA outfit on social media, prompting Ranveer to reply with a compliment. Responding to Deepika's pictures, Ranveer wrote in the comments feed, "Baby ... you’re killin me (sic)."

Check out Deepika's pics here:

View this post on Instagram

I purple you...💜

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

View this post on Instagram

I purple you...💜

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

View this post on Instagram

I purple you...💜

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

View this post on Instagram

I purple you...💜

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

On the movies front, after Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, both Ranveer and Deepika are reuniting for Kabir Khan’s 83, which will chronicle Indian cricket team’s iconic win at the 1983 World Cup in England.

Apart from 83, Ranveer has Takht and Jayeshbhai Jordaar while Deepika has Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak lined up for release in 2020.

Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Mohsin Khan is Down with Dengue, Concerned Fans Respond with Remedies

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram