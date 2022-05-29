Deepika Padukone Stuns in Ruffled Saree On the Closing Ceremony of 75th Cannes Film Festival; See Pics

Deepika Padukone had all our attention as she attended the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Fans had been waiting to see what glamorous looks she will serve at the prestigious film festival, where she was a part of the esteemed jury this year. Now, as the festival came to an end, the Gehraiyaan actress opted for a fusion ruffled saree by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

The actress took to her Instagram to share the look in which she signed off from the festival. She was oozing elegance as she opted for an ethnic wear for the final day. She paired it up with a pearl collar, also by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, which was the highlight of the look. The actress completed the look with round studs, and opted for a sleek bun. Check out the pictures here:

Fans were in awe of her look as well. The actress was hailed as the queen, and many commented on how she slayed the look. One fan wrote, “Loved every Cannes look of yours!!!” Another commented, “Why so beautiful?” Another called her ‘royal’.

Truly, Deepika Padukone does look regal in the look. The actress was draped by Dolly Jain, while Sandhya Shekar was the make-up artist. She was styled by Shaleena Nathani, and her hair was done by Yianni Tsapatori. Did you like this look of Deepika’s?

Deepika Padukone, on the work front, has a number of projects lined up. The actress, who was recently seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Paathan. She will also share screen with Hrithik Roshan for Fighter, and with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan for Nag Ashwin’s next.

