Deepika Padukone Stuns Internet With This Blue on Blue Look, See Pic

There is no denying that Deepika Padukone can deliver any look with a certain ease. From sarees to dresses and tracksuits, the actress can carry off just about any trend, and these days she seems to be going gaga over monochrome outfits. After celebrating Holi in a regal sunset mustard velvet plush ensemble, the diva was spotted playing with vibrant hues of green. Now, she is back to refresh everyone’s Instagram feed with shades of blue.

Her latest outfit brings together distinct variations of the hue and also blends two contrasting textures: sturdy gabardine and soft knits. With this look, Deepika gave her fans a quick discourse on how to elevate simple pieces. Featuring a body-hugging silhouette and a humble neckline, her sky blue ensemble was both stylish and chic. What stood out was the ideal drape that embraces Deeepika’s curves at the right places and the lassy’s long legs.

Related: Deepika Padukone Stuns In All-Blue Look, Proves She Is The Queen Of Monochrome Dressing

The 35-year-old paired the midi with a contrasting trench coat in cobalt blue. Adding another tint of the hue to her dress were her lucky blue pointed heels which also gave the look a feminine spin. She kept her accessories minimal as always completing her OOTD with just a delicate shimmery chain around the neck. Subtle kohled eyes, picture-perfect red lips and a firm, casual bun completed her look.

What about blues on Friday is what Deepika seems to be wondering. She asked her followers if the summer had arrived as soon captioning, “Summer Already…?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

If you’re also ready to amp up your monochrome looks just how Deepika did, go for an unexpected shade like blue this summer.

On the work front, Deepika has a slew of impressive projects in the pipeline. She is awaiting the release of the upcoming sports biopic, ’83 led by Ranveer Singh. Deepika has an extended cameo in the Kabir Khan directorial and is also a co-producer.