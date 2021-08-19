Deepika Padukone Stuns on Magazine Cover, Ranveer Singh Drops Sweet Comment

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has a large social media following. The actress revamped her Instagram account since the beginning of 2021, and has been sharing glimpses of her life in very unique ways. On Thursday, Deepika announced that she will be partnering with luxury jewellery band Chopard, while appearing on the cover of Vogue magazine. In the picture, Deepika looks stunning in a blue coordinated pant-suit. She could be seen flashing a bright smile in the picture.

“‘I have always admired my mother’s style. For as long as I can remember, her style has been classic, elegant and something I have related to.’ Actor Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) is the new face to be affiliated with Chopard’s (@chopard) ‘Happy Diamonds’ collection," the caption of the post read.

Deepika’s husband, actor Ranveer Singh took to the comments to drop a sweet compliment. He wrote, “Aye Haye."

Deepika recently collaborated on the viral animation page Coolman Coffeedan, where she lent her voice to an animated character. In the video, Deepika’s character could be seen giving tips to battle anxiety. She wrote, “Tag someone who deserves a Jadoo Ki Jhappi!"

She also shared a video from the sets of her upcoming movie with Shakun Batra. The video showed glimpses of their wrap party, and featured Ananya Panday and Sidhanth Chaturvedi.

On the work front, she will be starring with Ranveer in Kabir Khan’s ’83. Deepika also has the Shakun Batra movie in her kitty. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter in which she will star opposite Hrithik Roshan. The star will also be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan which will also star John Abraham in the lead role. She also has the Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

