Deepika Padukone Suffers Eye Infection Upon Return from Paris, Fans Send Get Well Soon Messages

Deepika Padukone has returned to Mumbai from Paris but has unfortunately caught an eye infection.

Updated:September 26, 2019, 10:18 AM IST
Deepika Padukone has reportedly caught an eye infection. Paparazzi Manav Manglani shared an image of the actress as she walked out of the airport wearing dark shades. Captioning the post, the user account mentioned that Deepika had caught an eye infection.

Deepika was among international celebrities, who received an invite to Dior's Summer/Spring 2020 show held in Paris' Hippodrome Paris Longchamp on Tuesday night. Upon her return to Mumbai, the actress caught an eye infection.

The actress returned from the fashion show on Wednesday as she was spotted in a crop top, a loose fit pair of trousers and a jacket to go along with it. She complimented her look with a pair of dark coloured shades.

Check out the image of Deepika at the airport here:

As the report of Deepika catching an eye infection surfaced, concerned fans responded to the post by showering the actress with wishes and get well soon messages.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak co-starring Vikrant Massey. It will release in January 2020.

She will also feature in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83 with Ranveer Singh. In '83, Ranveer will be seen as Kapil Dev while Deepika will play the role of Kapil's wife Romi.

The film has been slated for April 2020 release.

