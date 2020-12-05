Deepika Padukone Takes Picture of Ranveer Singh with Her Wax Statue in This Throwback Snap

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone got her very own wax statue at the iconic Madame Tussauds Museum in London last year. Now a throwback picture shows us how Deepika’s husband, actor Ranveer Singh, asked his wife to take a picture of him with the very real statue.

The image was posted by celebrity photographer Manav Manglani on Friday. The picture shows Deepika Padukone taking a picture of her husband Ranveer Singh with her wax statue at Madame Tussauds. The post has received over 10.9k likes as fans shower the couple with their love.

One follower commented, “God protect them.” Another fan commented, “Power couple of Bollywood”. While one follower said, “Proud moment.”

The statue of Padmavat actor was unveiled in March 2019 in London. Deepika and her family was present to witness the proud moment with multiple videos and pictures being later shared on social media.

In one of the videos, which was circulated on social media by fan clubs, Ranveer can be heard asking his wife if he could take the statue home. Ranveer further said that he might raid Madame Tussauds and take the statue home with him. Replying to Ranveer, Deepika said, "Now when you're here shooting for '83 and miss me, come here." Deepika was also accompanied by her parents Prakash and Ujjala Padukone and Ranveer's parents Jagjit Singh and Anju Bhavnani who also attended the unveiling.

The 34-year-old actor had also shared some pictures from the event on her Instagram profile.

These days Deepika Padukone is busy shooting for her upcoming movie with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The movie is being helmed by Shakun Batra. Pictures from the sets of the movie have already started doing the rounds on social media. Paparazzi were quick to capture the latest looks of Deepika Padukone as she shoots for the movie on a yacht going to Alibaug.