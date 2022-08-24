Deepika Padukone Takes Sock Challenge on Instagram, Asks Hubby Ranveer Singh to Beat Her Record

Deepika Padukone is an avid social media user who keeps updating her fans and followers with her posts. Recently, the actress took a hilarious challenge and shared the video on Instagram. Not just that, she also challenged her actor-husband Ranveer Singh to beat her in it. For the ‘sock challenge’, Deepika had to wear all the socks she owns on one leg within 30 seconds. The video sees her struggling to fit all her socks on one leg. The actress manages to wear 9 socks within the time limit.

Sharing the video, Deepika wrote, “Try beating that @ranveersingh !😎”

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is busy shooting for Atlee’s Jawan which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. It was previously reported that Deepika has been roped in for a cameo in the film. On Sunday, a video of Deepika and Shah Rukh landing in Chennai surfaced online. In June this year, a source told Hindustan Times that Shah Rukh will be playing a double role in the film. He is set to play the role of a father and son, with Deepika playing senior Khan’s wife and Nayanthara doubling up as junior SRK’s love interest.

Deepika will also be seen with King Khan in his much-anticipated film Pathaan which is set to release next year. Besides this, the actress has also been shooting for Project K with Prabhas. Deepika also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and the Hindi remake of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan in her kitty.

On the personal front, Deepika and Ranveer recently held an intimate griha pravesh pooja for their new Alibaug home. Reportedly, the pooja was attended only by the family members of the two actors.

