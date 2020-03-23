English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
2-MIN READ

Deepika Padukone Taking Piano Lessons, Shah Rukh Khan Learning to Play Guitar During Self-quarantine

Bollywood celebs are learning various skills to make the most of their time during self-quarantine amid coronavirus outbreak.

Bollywood celebs have thought of interesting ways to keep themselves busy as the coronavirus pandemic has compelled the government to enforce lockdown in several states. Bajirao Mastaani star Ranveer Singh held an Instagram Q&A session to interact with his fans on Instagram. When he was asked about how his actress wife Deepika Padukone is spending time at home, Ranveer replied that while he is eating, sleeping, exercising and watching movies, Deepika is learning to play the piano.

The Padmaavat star also shared a video in his Instagram story which shows Deepika banging a thali while he rings a bell. This was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to encourage essential service providers who are working to fight COVID-19.

Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan has been posting videos to keep his fans informed about the ongoing pandemic. In the video he also said that he is learning to play the guitar so that he can play a tune for his fans.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture on Instagram showing her husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur sharpening their gardening skills. "My boys doing their bit! Together, let's make the world a better place for us all. Play your part... #StayHome #StaySafe #JantaCurfew," she captioned her post.

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna also shared her picture on social media and informed her followers about how she is spending time during self-isolation.

Bareilly Ki Barfi star Kriti Sanon is interacting with her followers in her own way. She shared a video where the actress is reciting a poem written by her.

We’ve been running too fast.. It almost feels like we needed to PAUSE.. We MUST! भाग रहा है तू जैसे वक्त से आगे निकल जाएगा। भीड़ में गुम होकर भी खुद को तनहा ही पाएगा। तो थम जा। ठहर जा। मेरी परवाह किए बिना खुशियाँ खरीदने में लगा है। याद रख, लकीरें तेरे हाथों में हैं पर मुझसे भी जुड़ा एक धागा है। कुदरत हूँ मैं, गर मैं लड़खड़ाई, तो ये घागा भी टूट जाएगा। हवा, पानी, मिट्टी के बिना तू कैसे ज़िंदा रह पाएगा? तो थम जा। ठहर जा।। — कृति #PoeticSoul

