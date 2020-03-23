Deepika Padukone Taking Piano Lessons, Shah Rukh Khan Learning to Play Guitar During Self-quarantine

Bollywood celebs have thought of interesting ways to keep themselves busy as the coronavirus pandemic has compelled the government to enforce lockdown in several states. Bajirao Mastaani star Ranveer Singh held an Instagram Q&A session to interact with his fans on Instagram. When he was asked about how his actress wife Deepika Padukone is spending time at home, Ranveer replied that while he is eating, sleeping, exercising and watching movies, Deepika is learning to play the piano.
The Padmaavat star also shared a video in his Instagram story which shows Deepika banging a thali while he rings a bell. This was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to encourage essential service providers who are working to fight COVID-19.
Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan has been posting videos to keep his fans informed about the ongoing pandemic. In the video he also said that he is learning to play the guitar so that he can play a tune for his fans.
View this post on Instagram
InshaAllah #JantaCurfew will help against the spread of virus, though we may have to do this again. The clapping brought so much cheer. So a reminder of safeguards, with some cheer... Pls take it in the right spirit. To all relentlessly working today - Extremely Grateful. Thx!
Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture on Instagram showing her husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur sharpening their gardening skills. "My boys doing their bit! Together, let's make the world a better place for us all. Play your part... #StayHome #StaySafe #JantaCurfew," she captioned her post.
Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna also shared her picture on social media and informed her followers about how she is spending time during self-isolation.
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @tweakindia "The red lipstick is to cheer me up and the great hair day is thanks to mama’s genes and falling asleep with damp hair... In a world where salons are closed, this is the next best thing," says @twinklerkhanna of her #workfromhometweak. All this week, we'll be sharing our favourite hacks for looking good and keeping our spirits up while social distancing. Upload your photo on your Instagram feed or instastories with a #workfromhometweak, use the hashtag and tag @tweakindia. You might just find yourself being featured on tweakindia.com
Bareilly Ki Barfi star Kriti Sanon is interacting with her followers in her own way. She shared a video where the actress is reciting a poem written by her.
View this post on Instagram
We’ve been running too fast.. It almost feels like we needed to PAUSE.. We MUST! भाग रहा है तू जैसे वक्त से आगे निकल जाएगा। भीड़ में गुम होकर भी खुद को तनहा ही पाएगा। तो थम जा। ठहर जा। मेरी परवाह किए बिना खुशियाँ खरीदने में लगा है। याद रख, लकीरें तेरे हाथों में हैं पर मुझसे भी जुड़ा एक धागा है। कुदरत हूँ मैं, गर मैं लड़खड़ाई, तो ये घागा भी टूट जाएगा। हवा, पानी, मिट्टी के बिना तू कैसे ज़िंदा रह पाएगा? तो थम जा। ठहर जा।। — कृति #PoeticSoul
Follow @News18Movies for more