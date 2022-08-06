Deepika Padukone Talks About Piku, Shares Working With Big B and Irrfan Khan Was 'Beautiful'

Deepika Padukone has successfully clocked more than 15 years in the entertainment industry. Whether it was her role in Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Tamasha, Padmaavat or any other movie, the actress never failed to impress all with her top-notch performance. However, do you know which of her performances is closest to Deepika’s heart? During a recent media interaction, the 36-year-old actress talked about the same and revealed that her titular role in Shoojit Sircar’s Piku holds a special place in her heart.

“There was something very special about the energy in that film. I feel I and my sister (Anisha) are at an age where we are Piku. There is something about Piku that is very special. And that’s one of the movies that keep coming up in conversations. The stage of life that I am at now, that seem to be my most favourite (character),” she said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

The Gehriyaan actress further mentioned that the collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan was ‘beautiful’ also because there was no comparison between co-actors. “I was aware of the fact that I will be opposite these two incredible people (actors Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan) but what makes for great collaboration is when you are not competing with your co-stars and you are really genuinely invested in telling a good story and that’s what we are there to do. I don’t think Irrfan was trying to be one up on Mr Bachchan or he was trying to be one up on anyone. It was a beautiful collaborative process and we were invested in giving our best,” she added.

For the unversed, Deepika played the character of an ambitious woman Piku Banerjee, who took care of her father, played by Amitabh Bachchan, in the 2015 movie. The film also featured late actor Irrfan Khan. The movie made us laugh and yet, at the same time, was emotional.

On the work front, Deepika has a few interesting projects in her kitty. She is currently busy working on Project K with Prabhas. She has completed her shooting schedule for Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and the Hindi remake of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

