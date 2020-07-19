Deepika Padukone Thrilled To Work with Prabhas But Reminds the Film is Not Called Prabhas 21

Vyjayanthi Movies, the makers of Prabhas 21, have confirmed that Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will headline the Telugu superstar's upcoming movie, which is directed by Nag Ashwin. Earlier, speculations were rife that Nag has zeroed in on Deepika for his next directorial with Prabhas and now it has been confirmed by the makers.

Prabhas and Deepika fans are in for a major treat with this announcement that Vyjayanthi Movies made on Sunday. A special video was also unveiled by the production house welcoming Deepika onboard the film. Take a look.

Nag welcomed Deepika on board his next venture as he tweeted, "@deepikapadukone I believe actors and projects find each other... Glad this is the story that chose to find you...can't wait to start building this world together..and ur character, thts a surprise for another day 🙏 #Prabhas21 #DeepikaPadukone #DeepikaPrabhas (sic)."

@deepikapadukone I believe actors and projects find each other... Glad this is the story that chose to find you...can't wait to start building this world together..and ur character, thts a surprise for another day 🙏 #Prabhas21 #DeepikaPadukone #DeepikaPrabhas https://t.co/yRdShysfG0 — Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) July 19, 2020

Expressing her excitement for the upcoming project, Deepika wrote, "Beyond Thrilled!Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey ahead (sic)."

Prabhas 21 is said to be a mega budget sci-fi, drama. Like most of Prabhas' movies, this one too will be mounted on a big scale and with Deepika on board, the project will have pan-India appeal.

Prabhas also recently launched the first look and title of his 20th movie with Pooja Hegde. The movie poster of the upcoming romance film titled Radhe Shyam had gone viral when it was unveiled on July 10.

Meanwhile, further details are awaited on Prabhas 21, which will see the pairing of Deepika and Prabhas for the first time on screen. The Telugu movie will also be dubbed in Hindi and Tamil. However, Deepika Padukone also tweeted to Variety magazine that calling the film Prabhas21 is not right.

Hey @Variety ... Thank you for reporting.However, a)The film is not titled #Prabhas21.It only happens to be Prabhas’s 21st film. b)It is a trilingual film:Hindi,Tamil & Telugu Kindly make note. Thank You... https://t.co/WCYmPAzLBx — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) July 19, 2020

Are you excited to watch Deepika and Prabhas in a movie?