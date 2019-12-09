Deepika Padukone Teases Chhapaak, Ranveer Singh Says 'Can't Wait'

Deepika Padukone is going a step ahead with a her forthcoming release Chhappak. She is not just turning producer, but is also enacting a never-seen-before character on-screen. The actress has collaborated with Meghna Gulzar, known for making films like Raazi and Talvar.

Chhapaak is based on the life and struggles of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor. Curiously, Meghna has chosen Deepika—one of Bollywood’s most stunning actresses—to play Laxmi and the film is now eagerly awaited.

Earlier, it was announced that the film's trailer release date will coincide with World Human Rights Day on Tuesday, December 10 but before that Deepika, on Monday, shared a haunting reminder of the incident that took place with Laxmi. The teaser video shows a splash of water, in hues of black. Behind is the sound of water splashing.

The teaser is in line with the film announcement poster, which read, "A story of trauma and triumph and the unquashable human spirit."

Below is the announcement poster unveiled in December 2018:

Earlier, when asked about casting Deepika in the role during a Lit for Life 2019 session held in Chennai, Meghna had said, "You won’t be seeing Deepika, you know. You will be seeing a disfigured Deepika," adding that the film will show people the havoc that violence can wreak in a person’s life.

