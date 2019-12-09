Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Deepika Padukone Teases Chhapaak, Ranveer Singh Says 'Can't Wait'

Deepika Padukone shared a teaser video of 'Chhapaak'. The film takes inspiration from life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

News18.com

Updated:December 9, 2019, 12:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Deepika Padukone Teases Chhapaak, Ranveer Singh Says 'Can't Wait'
Image: Deepika Padukone (R)/Instagram

Deepika Padukone is going a step ahead with a her forthcoming release Chhappak. She is not just turning producer, but is also enacting a never-seen-before character on-screen. The actress has collaborated with Meghna Gulzar, known for making films like Raazi and Talvar.

Chhapaak is based on the life and struggles of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor. Curiously, Meghna has chosen Deepika—one of Bollywood’s most stunning actresses—to play Laxmi and the film is now eagerly awaited.

Earlier, it was announced that the film's trailer release date will coincide with World Human Rights Day on Tuesday, December 10 but before that Deepika, on Monday, shared a haunting reminder of the incident that took place with Laxmi. The teaser video shows a splash of water, in hues of black. Behind is the sound of water splashing.

The teaser is in line with the film announcement poster, which read, "A story of trauma and triumph and the unquashable human spirit."

Below is the announcement poster unveiled in December 2018:

Earlier, when asked about casting Deepika in the role during a Lit for Life 2019 session held in Chennai, Meghna had said, "You won’t be seeing Deepika, you know. You will be seeing a disfigured Deepika," adding that the film will show people the havoc that violence can wreak in a person’s life.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram