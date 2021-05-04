Deepika Padukone Tests Positive for Covid-19 Along with Family, Prakash Padukone Hospitalised: Report

Actress Deepika Padukone, who is currently in her home-town in Bangalore, has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier, it was reported that her family, including father Prakash Padukone, mother Ujala and sister Anisha have also tested positive.

According to Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, her father, badminton legend Prakash Padukone has also been hospitalised after contracting Covid-19. “Deepika Padukone’s father Prakash Padukone hospitalised for Covid-19 treatment, mother and sister also positive," Viral wrote on Instagram.

Vimal Kumar, a close friend of Padukone told PTI, “Around 10 days back, Prakash, his wife (Ujjala) and second daughter (Anisha), they developed symptoms and got themselves tested and the results came out to be positive He is okay now. All his parameters are fine, his wife and daughter are at home and he too will be hopefully discharged in 2-3 days."

Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport flying to Bangalore. It was reported that they were going to spend some time with her family. No official confirmation has been given by any of the family members.

Meanwhile, Deepika has Kabir Khan’s 83 with Ranvir Singh, Shakun Batra’s next, The Intern Remake with Amitabh Bachchan, Nag Ashwin’s next with Prabhas, Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline.

