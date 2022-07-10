Deepika Padukone Thanks 'Ma' Farah Khan After Latter Spots Her Ad In Bangkok: 'You Had Faith In Me...'

Filmmaker Farah Khan, who is on a trip with her family, spotted Deepika Padukone’s advertisement for an international luxury brand and gave a shout-out to the actress. Farah shared the photo of the hoarding and wrote, “Looking good baby.” Deepika, in return, penned a touching note for Farah, calling her ‘ma.’ She wrote, “Thank you ma (for Farah). You had faith in me when no one else did.” The camaraderie didn’t stop there. Farah then shared Deepika’s post and wrote, “You were a star even then. So proud.”

The actress made her Bollywood debut with Farah Khan’s directorial Om Shanti Om starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. SRK and Deepika were also seen in Farah’s Happy New Year.

Take a look at Deepika and Farah’s posts:

Last month, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, too, had spotted an advertisement hoarding at the Paris airport, featuring Deepika Padukone. Notably, earlier this year, Deepika became the first-ever Indian brand ambassador of the renowned luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. The film also features Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She also has Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter in her kitty and the remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from these, the actress will also be seen in Project K with Prabhas and Big B.

Talking of Farah Khan, the Main Hoon Na director is holidaying with her family in Thailand. Recently, she shared a new video from Bangkok. In the video, which she recorded at the Shangri-La hotel in Bangkok where she was apparently staying, Farah introduced herself as a travel vlogger. Her industry friends had hilarious reactions to her post.

Taking to Instagram, Farah posted a video with the caption, “The travel vlogger strikes again!!”

Earlier, Farah had shared a couple of pictures from her Thailand trip, one of which showed her posing with her children — Czar, Diva, and Anya at Ko Samui island.

