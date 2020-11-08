Deepika Padukone Threatens Legal Action Against Paparazzi for Following Her Car?

Bollywood celebrities are followed by fans and admirers on social media and paparazzi culture in Mumbai city keeps us updated on day-to-day activities of our favourite stars. However, reports are doing the rounds that Deepika Padukone has not taken kindly to be being followed by photographers while she was recently travelling from Dharma Productions office.

Deepika reportedly lashed out at photographers who were following her car for snaps. The incident took place on Thursday evening when Deepika and Ananya Panday, who are featuring in director Shakun Batra's untitled next with Siddhant Chaturvedi, were clicked leaving the old Dharma office in Khar. The report stated that even after getting enough pictures of both Deepika and Ananya, some photographers chased the car Deepika was driving in.

Later, as per the report, when the driver of the actress noticed some paparazzi following their car, Deepika’s bodyguard got out of the vehicle. He then had a war of words with the media. Deepika also reportedly got down from her car, trying to make the paparazzi understand. Following this, the argument reached a point where she threatened to take legal action against the paparazzi, as per the report.

Earlier, when Deepika was in Goa for shooting of Shakun's film and she had to come back to Mumbai obliging to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summon, media was gathered in large numbers outside her residence in Mumbai and even around the hotel premises where she was put up during her stay in Goa.

On the work front, Deepika will see the release of her sports-drama film '83, opposite Ranveer Singh, next. She is also set to feature in Nag Ashwin's film with Prabhas.