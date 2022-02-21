Deepika Padukone Throws Success Party For Gehraiyaan Co-Stars, Makers. Check Pics

Gehraiyaan, the Shakun Batra directorial, has been the talk of the town, over a week after it premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The adult drama, starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa, has largely received a positive response. Hence, the star cast and makers on Sunday celebrated the success of the movie in Mumbai.

Deepika on Sunday organised a success party for the film’s cast and crew. Many pictures and videos from the event have been doing the rounds on the internet. All four actors of the movie looked glamorous and stunning in a picture widely shared on Twitter.

While Deepika opted for an all-white assemble, Ananya Panday wore a pink co-ord set. Actors Siddhant and Dhairya also looked stunning in their best attires. The actors posed together and have shared the pictures in the story sections of their Instagram handles. The pictures from the success party of Gehraiyaan have been shared by fan clubs of the actors.

[PIC] Deepika Padukone, Shakun Batra, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday at the #Gehraiyaan success party 🥳❤️ pic.twitter.com/BR2ooVnha1— Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) February 20, 2022

Romance-drama Gehraiyaan has been streaming on Amazon Prime Video since February 11, 2022. “Alisha runs her yoga studio while seeking investors to back her yoga phone app. Flashbacks reveal a wealthy and idyllic childhood with extended family,” the OTT platform has written in its description of the movie.

The movie is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Jouska Films. The movie stars Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles. The music of Gehraiyaan is a big hit among the audience. The music and original score are composed by independent musical duo Kabeer Kathpalia (OAFF) and Savera Mehta.

Deepika will be seen next in the remake of the Hollywood flick The Intern next.

