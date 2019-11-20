Deepika Padukone to be Credited as Producer in Karan Johar's Next

Recently, at the trailer launch of Good Newzz, Karan Johar said that Dharma Productions believed in complete pay parity between men and women and also announced that a leading lady of Bollywood would soon take on a production venture in association with Dharma. Now, according to reports, it will be Deepika Padukone who will be producing and starring in Shakun Batra's next film.

Pinkvilla quoted a source saying, "Dippy's film with Shakun has her playing the central character. She shoulders the film, that is a dark romantic drama, where Siddhant Chaturvedi has been paired opposite her. Karan and Deepika discussed the project and the actress really loved the idea. In fact, she also spoke to Karan and they both agreed to have her on board as a co-producer."

During this year's JIO Mami Movie Mela, Deepika had shared a glimpse into the project. "I have found a film that I am likely to do early next year but it's not light. It's still a messy romance, it's quite dark but still in the romantic space," she had said.

Interestingly, this is not the first film that Deepika will be producing. The actress will be executive producing Kabir khan's '83, where she will be playing Romi Dev, the wife of Kapil Dev, played by Ranveer Singh. She will also co-produce Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which is the biopic of acid-attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal. The film will also have Vikrant Massey in the lead role opposite her.

