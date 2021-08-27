Deepika Padukone to be Special Guest on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 13?

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13 premiered on August 23. The hit quiz show, being aired on Sony TV, has already got its first crorepati. The new season will air special episodes on Friday which is called 'Shaandar Shukrvaar.’ For these episodes, Amitabh will host celebrities as guests. They will grace the hot seat and play for a cause.

According to SpotboyE, the guest for next Friday's episode will be Deepika Padukone. A source close to the development of the show informed the portal that the Bollywood actress has been spotted on KBC sets and the shooting is underway in Film city.

The actress has graced the show in the past. Back in 2014, she made an appearance on the show with Arjun Kapoor. The actors visited the sets to promote their film, Finding Fanny. Deepika and Arjun danced with the megastar on the song ‘Bootiya’ from the film. Big B later tweeted some photos from the episode aired in the eighth season, seven years ago.

T 1593 - KBC was fun .. had the gorgeous and affectionate Deepika with Arjun Kapoor on set .. pic.twitter.com/Pw3Y9HVUfR— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 27, 2014

Deepika has co-starred with Amitabh in the 2015 film Piku. The film directed by Shoojit Sircar, also featured Irrfan Khan. The actress was paid more than Amitabh for the film, confirmed the latter in an interview.

Deepika and Amitabh are set to share screen space for the upcoming film, The Intern. She announced that Amitabh will join the cast for the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film. Late actor Rishi Kapoor had been roped in to play the part. Last month, Amitabh shot his portion for the upcoming Nag Ashwin film in Hyderabad. They yet-untitled multilingual sci-fi film stars Prabhas and Deepika in the lead roles.

Sharing a poster, Deepika wrote on Instagram, “What an absolute honour to be collaborating with one of my most special co-star again. Welcoming Amitabh Bachchan to the Indian adaptation of The Intern.”

