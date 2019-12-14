Take the pledge to vote

Deepika Padukone to Feature in Vin Diesel's XXX Franchise Again?

Vin Diesel likes to keep his franchise film family close for another possible sequel. This time he wants Deepika Padukone to reprise her role from 'XXX: Return of The Xander Cage'.

News18.com

December 14, 2019
Deepika Padukone to Feature in Vin Diesel's XXX Franchise Again?
Image: Vin Diesel, Deepika Padukone (R)

Vin Diesel has a knack of making franchise films with his 'family' of actors and while Deepika Padukone boarded the Hollywood train with her role as Serena Unger in 2017 film XXX: Return of The Xander Cage, she may be in line for the sequel as well. At least, Diesel's Instagram post suggests so. Diesel, who plays the lead role in the XXX series, shared a still of his character from the action-franchise and explained that he had a meeting for a possible sequel. "Each franchise has their respective beautiful family," he captioned the post and tagged Padukone as well.

Vin Diesel

Speculation is rife that Padukone may be approached to reprise her role in the sequel since her character in the last XXX film sides with Diesel. It will be interesting too see if Padukone replies to Diesel's family call or not and how things turn out in the coming time.

Meanwhile, Diesel is all set to return with Fast 9, trailer update of which is still awaited by fans of the action franchise.

Padukone, on the other hand, has recently revealed the trailer of her forthcoming feature Chhapaak, releasing January 2020. The film takes inspiration from the life and times of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Post that she will be seen in another biographic role. In '83, she plays Romi Bhatia, wife of Kapil Dev, played by Ranveer Singh. '83 releases in April.

Topping it all, Padukone has also announced her role as Draupadi in an upcoming feature based on the character from Mahabharata. It will be interesting to See Padukone reunite with Diesel for a Xander Cage sequel though. Wouldn't it?

