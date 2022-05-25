Deepika Padukone To Fly Down From Cannes For Karan Johar's 50th Birthday Bash?

The countdown to Karan Johar’s big birthday bash has begun! The director-filmmaker will be turning 50 on Wednesday, May 25, and it is reported that KJo will be hosting a bash at the Yash Raj Studios. While several close friends of the filmmaker are likely to attend, it is reported that Deepika Padukone is likely to fly down from Cannes for the party.

Deepika has been busy with the Cannes Film Festival. The actress is a jury member at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Recently, her husband, actor Ranveer Singh also flew down to Cannes to join her at the film festival. While it is likely that Deepika and Ranveer would return only after the festival ends, a new report claims that Deepika is returning to India to attend Karan’s bash.

“She will be flying back from Cannes to be a part of Karan’s bash,” a source claimed, speaking with IndiaToday.in. “The preparation for the bash has already begun at Yash Raj Studios. Karan has opted for a red theme with an extravagant set-like design and red roses. Karan’s party will perhaps be the biggest Bollywood bash one has ever seen,” the insider added.

Earlier in the day, it was revealed that two celebrity chefs — Marut Sikka and Harsha Kilachand — have been roped in to create a memorable meal for the party. The Mumbai-based Harsha is known for her delectable desserts, crunchy cookies, smooth melt-in-the-mouth chocolates, and multifarious, she is a household name in South Mumbai. Marut Sikka has set up award-winning restaurants and created meals for America’s former President, Barack Obama and India’s former Prime Minister, Mr Manmohan Singh.

It was also reported that the party’s theme is going to be black and bling. The setup of the bash is designed by Amrita Mahal, who created the sets of films like Kalank, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Brahmastra, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

