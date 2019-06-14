Deepika Padukone to Get Rs 14 Crore for Supporting Role in Ranveer Singh’s 83: Reports
After Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, 83 will be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s fourth film together.
Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh with filmmaker Kabir Khan. (Image: Instagram/Ranveer Singh)
Deepika Padukone will reportedly be making a whopping Rs 14 crore from her supporting role in Kabir Khan’s forthcoming directorial 83, that stars her husband Ranveer Singh in the lead role.
This is a lot more than what she was paid for her central role in her controversial 2018 film Padmaavat, that went on to earn Rs 600 crore worldwide, becoming the biggest outing of her career.
In 83, that traces India’s 1983 Cricket World Cup win, Ranveer will essay the role of Kapil Dev, who captained the team to the glorious victory. Deepika, meanwhile, will be seen as his wife Romi Dev.
An unnamed source told Asian Age, “83 is about the Indian cricket team led by Kapil Dev winning the 1983 World Cup in England and Wales. How much of a role Deepika can have as Kapil Dev’s wife in a plot that is not devoted to Kapil’s off-field life?”
Deepika, who has lately been having a dream run at the box office with back-to-back hits like Piku, Tamasha, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, was apparently a bit apprehensive about taking a supporting role in an all-men’s film. It was Ranveer who reportedly convinced her to get on board. “I think Ranveer almost convinced her, then the zeros on the cheque did the rest,” the source added.
Also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Saaqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Harrdy Sandhu, 83 will release in April 2020.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Reveal The Real Reason Why They are Doing Kabir Khan's '83
- It May Be #InstagramDown, but the Memes are Still Up on Twitter
- India vs New Zealand: Disappointed With Washout But Decision is Sensible: Kohli
- Kolkata Doctors' Strike: Doctors Recount Traumatic Past Experiences
- ICC WORLD CUP 2019 | 'Shikhar Will Be Missed In The Next Few Games' Says Sanjay Bangar
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s