Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Deepika Padukone to Get Rs 14 Crore for Supporting Role in Ranveer Singh’s 83: Reports

After Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, 83 will be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s fourth film together.

News18.com

Updated:June 14, 2019, 11:08 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Deepika Padukone to Get Rs 14 Crore for Supporting Role in Ranveer Singh’s 83: Reports
Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh with filmmaker Kabir Khan. (Image: Instagram/Ranveer Singh)
Loading...

Deepika Padukone will reportedly be making a whopping Rs 14 crore from her supporting role in Kabir Khan’s forthcoming directorial 83, that stars her husband Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

This is a lot more than what she was paid for her central role in her controversial 2018 film Padmaavat, that went on to earn Rs 600 crore worldwide, becoming the biggest outing of her career.

In 83, that traces India’s 1983 Cricket World Cup win, Ranveer will essay the role of Kapil Dev, who captained the team to the glorious victory. Deepika, meanwhile, will be seen as his wife Romi Dev.

An unnamed source told Asian Age, “83 is about the Indian cricket team led by Kapil Dev winning the 1983 World Cup in England and Wales. How much of a role Deepika can have as Kapil Dev’s wife in a plot that is not devoted to Kapil’s off-field life?”

Deepika, who has lately been having a dream run at the box office with back-to-back hits like Piku, Tamasha, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, was apparently a bit apprehensive about taking a supporting role in an all-men’s film. It was Ranveer who reportedly convinced her to get on board. “I think Ranveer almost convinced her, then the zeros on the cheque did the rest,” the source added.

Also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Saaqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Harrdy Sandhu, 83 will release in April 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram