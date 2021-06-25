Deepika Padukone to Jacqueline Fernandez, 5 Celebs who Invested in Startups Outside Film Industry

Bollywood celebrities often invest in varied businesses, not necessarily related to the film industry. Some of them, like Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez and Ronnie Screwvala have taken the risk of investing in startups out of love for the idea. Here’s a look at 5 such celebrities whose investments in startups were praiseworthy.

Deepika Padukone

She is not just one of the topmost actresses, turns out she is also into taking big risks as she has invested in multiple startups. Firstly, she invested in Drums Food International, the parent company of flavoured Greek yogurt brand Epigamia. Secondly, she invested in Bengaluru-based spacetech startup Bellatrix Aerospace. Thirdly, her investment office, KA Enterprises led an angel round of investment in electric vehicle mobility startup BluSmart. Lastly, she invested in a seed round in the learning and community platform FrontRow.

Jacqueline Fernandez

The beauty queen is known for her love for fitness. Keeping in line with that, she invested in Mumbai-based start-up Rakyan Beverages, which sells juices under the brand Raw Pressery. It is the first company in India to acquire a unique HPP (high-pressure processing) technology, which increases shelf-life and maintains nutrition in natural products. It’s one of the highest-selling nutritional juices in today’s times.

Pragya Kapoor

Besides being a film producer, she is also an environmentalist. She invested in Brown Living with a vision to make everyone aware of the sustainable and plastic-free online marketplace. She envisions creating a bridge between the consumer and small businesses. She has been vocal about a plastic-free world, and for that, she picked up the perfect partner in Brown Living founder, Chaitisi Ahuja.

Ronnie Screwvala

Not only does he have a flair for picking up the best scripts for his production ventures, he even has a keen eye for great startups. He invested in UpGrad, a platform analogous to a school for other aspiring entrepreneurs. The platform has experts from the industry impart their wisdom from first-hand experiences in order to help upcoming entrepreneurs and venture capitalists with their vision.

Madhuri Dixit

The dancing queen of Bollywood has a keen love for fitness as well. She invested in Vishal Gondal’s wearable technology startup, GOQii. The company focuses on wearable fitness technology and personal fitness training for its customers. While she backs the company with her money, her husband serves as the Chief Medical Officer for the same organisation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here